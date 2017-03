110-N Closed After Man Jumps Off Overpass

The northbound Harbor (110) Freeway’s Sixth Street exit was closed Friday near downtown Los Angeles after a man jumped from an overcrossing, authorities said.

Paramedics sent to the location about 8:15 a.m. took the man to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The exit ramp was closed for about an hour while an investigation was conducted.