Two Female Marines Speak Out Against Facebook Pictures Featuring Their Likeness

Two women who served as U.S. Marines — one of whom is still active duty — spoke out Wednesday about having their photos posted on a secret Facebook page without their consent.

Erika Butner, who served in the Marines until last year, and U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Marisa Woytek were joined by attorney Gloria Allred in a press conference at Allred’s office.

The women say they were victimized on the “Marine’s United” page, which is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The page featured images of female Marines and other women, sometimes in the nude or partially clothed, and was viewed by Marines both active and retired, with many users posting crude or even threatening comments.

The photos have since been taken down.

Allred said victims of the photo scandal could number in the hundreds, and that the private page “led to the denigration and victimization of women who serve our country.”

Allred wouldn’t say if any legal action was planned at this time.

On Tuesday, Gen. Robert Neller, the commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, released a video condemning the page and urging victims to come forward if they have been abused or harassed on social media.

Butner said she became aware that her photo was posted to the page without her permission last August.

“Victim-blaming and the excuse some people are giving that boys will be boys needs to stop,” she said.