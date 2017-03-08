Yolanda Hadid Lists Westwood Condo For $4.995 Million

Yolanda Hadid, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is selling her 3,950-square-foot Westwood condo for condo $4.995 million. Hadid bought the place just over a year ago for $4.59 million.

Built in 2010, the condo is in the Carlyle Residences, in the Wilshire Corridor. It boasts the three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 11-foot ceilings, and a private elevator entrance.

Amenities in the building include three parking spaces, a valet, concierge, swimming pool, gym, and wine storage area.