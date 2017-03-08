Night of 100 Stars and Oscar Style Suite

I have attended Norby Walters’ Annual Night of 100 Stars Academy Awards Viewing Party for 27 years, and this year was no exception.

Hollywood glamour took over the Beverly Hilton, and PR Pro Edward Lozzi stationed hundreds of camera crews and reporters at the entrance. Billionaire clothing designer Peter Nygard arrived with his bevy of beauties — many of whom modeled his line of slim jeans ‑ and the open bar was busy serving cocktails to such celebs as Diane Ladd, Armand Assante, Mischa Barton, Bai Ling and the Incredible Hulk himself Lou Ferrigno and his lovely wife, Carla.

But the big event of the evening was the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Academy Award writer and Emmy Award actor Joe Bologna, presented by comedian Richard Lewis. Following a collage of Bologna’s hits, the still-handsome hunk, accompanied by his actress/writer wife, Renee Taylor, accepted the award with his usual grace and humility. That truly made my evening!

Honoring actors, producers, directors and films, are what any awards shows are all about. Not a raving storm of political insults against the world. We are all entitled to our opinions, but folks, there is a time and place for everything.

There are scads of celebrity suites around town at every hotel and restaurant, but only one redheaded bombshell, Doris Bergman, who hosts her Annual Oscar-style soiree at the chic Fig and Olive Restaurant in West Hollywood.

The more than 100 nominees and past winners included “La La Land’s” composers for Best Song, Ben Pasek and Justin Paul, producer David Permut (“Hacksaw Ridge”), and Golden Globe winner Allen Maldonado (“Black-ish”).

Others enjoying the array of fashion and gourmet cuisine included Frank Stallone, Patrika Darbo and Sam Trammell.

Hosted by BuyWine.Com, the event featured couture gowns, bespoke tuxedos and the finest in beauty, skin and hair care.

But the best thing is that dozens of unwrapped gifts were donated to Wednesday’s Child, an organization that places children in the L.A. Foster care system with adoptive families. Did you know that there are over 35,000 children receiving welfare services in our County alone? A worthy cause in our own La La Land.