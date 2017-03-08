Joshua Hamilton Joins Latham & Watkins

Latham & Watkins has hired high profile litigator Joshua Hamilton to its Century City office.

Hamilton previously worked at Paul Hastings and has represented executives from Countrywide Financial Corp., now part of Bank of America Corp.

A complex litigator and trial lawyer, Hamilton concentrates his practice on securities and corporate governance related litigation and investigations, defense of class actions, and representation of investment firms and their portfolio companies in high-stakes disputes. As a member of the Securities Litigation and the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice groups, Hamilton has substantial experience representing investment firms, public and private companies, and officers and directors in civil proceedings involving private plaintiffs, as well as in actions and investigations initiated by government agencies.