Senator Ben Allen Recognized by ESGR With Seven Seals Award

Senator Ben Allen was recognized by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) with the prestigious Seven Seals Award for his commitment to members of the National Guard and CA State Military Reserve. The ESGR and Seven Seals Award represents the United States Army Reserve, Navy Reserve, Air Force Reserve, Marine Reserve, Coast Guard Reserve, Army National Guard and Air National Guard.

Brigadier General (CA) Frank Emanuel, Commander of the California State Military Reserve (CSMR), submitted Senator Allen for the Seven Seals Award in recognition of the Senator’s support for the California State Military Reserve Capitol Day this past June. Mr. James Comb, California State Chair of the ESGR, presented the award on behalf of ESGR.

“I am honored to receive the Seven Seals Award and I am committed to continuing my support of the dedicated men and women who serve in our state’s National Guard and Military Reserve,” said Senator Allen.

The Seven Seals Award is presented at the discretion of the State Chair and senior leadership and recognizes significant support for the members of the Military Reserve and National Guard.