LA Rams Defensive End Arrested on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks was arrested in Sacramento on felony domestic violence charges, police said Monday.

The Sacramento Police Department received a call at 9:06 p.m. Sunday over a custody dispute of a child, said Officer Matthew McPhail, the department’s public information officer.

Upon arriving in the 8700 block of Center Parkway, officers contacted the reporting party and observed that the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body, McPhail said.

The responding officers investigated further and determined that the woman had received her injuries during a domestic violence incident involving the father of her child, McPhail said.

Officers then responded to a residence in the 7100 block of Clearbrook Way where they located Westbrooks and took him into custody. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail Sunday evening, McPhail said.

The Rams issued a statement acknowledging they are “aware of the serious allegations involving” Westbrooks.

“We are in contact with authorities and are gathering more information,” the statement said. “Per team policy, we will continue to respect the legal process and have no further comment at this time.”

Westbrooks, 26, played all 16 games of the 2016 regular season, starting two, making 24 tackles and returning a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown in a 37-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 25.

Westbrooks, who is listed at 6 feet 4 inches and 267 pounds, has played three seasons in the NFL, all for the Rams, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014 out of West Texas A&M.