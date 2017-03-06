Man Fatally Stabbed in Subway Station on Purple Line

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday during an argument at a subway station in Koreatown and service on the Purple Line was temporarily halted at that location, according to the sheriff’s department and Metro.

The stabbing took place about 4:15 p.m. at the Wilshire/Normandie Station in the 3500 block of Wilshire Boulevard, authorities said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Transit Policing Division and officers from Los Angeles police responded to the location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. His name was withheld pending notification of kin.

A man was detained by deputies, but it’s not yet known if he was the suspect who allegedly stabbed the man to death, Deputy Juanita Navarro said. No information about what precipitated the deadly fight was released by authorities.

“Witnesses told deputies the suspect had barricaded himself in a Carl’s Jr. bathroom,” sheriff’s Lt. John Corina told reporters. “We talked with him and eventually talked him into surrendering.”

Metro’s Purple Line subway service was halted at the Wilshire/Normandie station and passengers were being bussed around the crime scene to another station, Ubaldo said.

There’s no word yet on how long the Purple Line service would be disrupted.

Red Line service was not affected by the sheriff’s investigation, Ubaldo said.