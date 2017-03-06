“Logan” Makes Massive $85.3 Million Debut in Box Office

A sequel starring Hugh Jackman as the Wolverine opened with a “massive $85.3 million debut,” according to an industry analyst, as “Logan” set the record for biggest R-rated March debut ever.

comScore analyst Paul Dergarabedian said “Logan” shows that “a great trailer, a perfect release date and the guts to go with an edgier MPAA rating can pay huige dividends.” “Get Out” settled into second place this weekend, with only a 22 percent drop in sales, Dergarabedian said. It was projected to deal $26.1 million in tickets this weekend, and has a $76 million record over 10 days of showings.

A faith-based movie called “The Shack” opened in third place, with a $16.1 million tally.

“The Lego Batman Movie” is in its fourth week of exhibition, with a $11.7 million weekend and $148.6 in the bank domestically.

“Before I Fall” opened in fifth place, with a $4.9 million debut.

Rounding out the 10 most-popular movies this week, as estimated by the studios, were “John Wick: Chapter 2” ($4.7 million), “Hidden Figures” ($3.8 million), “The Great Wall” ($3.5 million), “Fifty Shades Darker” ($3.5 million) and “La La Land” ($3 million.)