Chainsmokers Big Winners at 2017 iHeartRadio Awards

The Chainsmokers were the big winners at last night’s 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, gathering five trophies, including the all-genre Best New Artist and the everything dance awards.

Drake — who led the pack with 12 nominations, ahead of The Chainsmokers’ 11 nominations — raked in four awards, as did the band Twenty One Pilots.

Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” from the animated movie “Trolls,” was selected song of the year.

Bruno Mars was presented the 2017 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Ryan Seacrest hosted the ceremony, staged at the Forum in Inglewood.

Here is a list of winners: Song of the Year:

— “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Justin Timberlake Female Artist of the Year:

— Adele Male Artist of the Year:

— Justin Bieber Best Duo/Group of the Year:

— twenty one pilots Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

— “Heathens,” twenty one pilots Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

— twenty one pilots Rock Song of the Year:

— “Bang Bang,” Green Day Rock Artist of the Year:

— Disturbed Country Song of the Year:

— “Somewhere On A Beach,” Dierks Bentley Country Artist of the Year:

— Thomas Rhett Dance Song of the Year:

— “Closer,” The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey Dance Artist of the Year:

— The Chainsmokers Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

— “One Dance,” Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

— Drake R&B Song of the Year:

— “Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake R&B Artist of the Year:

— The Weeknd Latin Song of the Year:

— “Duele El Corazon,” Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin Latin Artist of the Year:

— Nicky Jam Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

— “Solo Con Verte,” Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

— Calibre 50 Best New Artist:

— The Chainsmokers Producer of the Year: (New Category)

— Benny Blanco Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

— “Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber Best Collaboration: *Socially Voted Category

— “Work,” Rihanna featuring Drake Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

— “Ex’s and Oh’s,” Fifth Harmony Best Song from a Movie: *Socially Voted Category

— “Girls Talk Boys,” 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters) Best Music Video: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

— “Pillowtalk,” ZAYN Best Underground Alternative Band: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

— Pierce the Veil Social Star Award: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category

— Jack and Jack from Snapchat Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

— Fifth Harmony – Harmonizers