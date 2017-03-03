Pancreatic Cancer Survivors Celebrate “New Life”

Pictured: Actress Charlotte Rae (“Facts of Life”) and actress/comedian Wendy Hammers were among 30 pancreatic cancer survivors who came out to celebrate a new life at the 13th Annual Agi Hirshberg Symposium on Pancreatic Cancer held at UCLA on Saturday, February 25. Leading medical experts from across the country provided cutting-edge information on advances in chemotherapy, surgery, nutrition and genetic factors. This year’s symposium topped attendance records by hosting more than 225 people to include patients, caregivers, families and medical professionals. The 13th Annual Agi Hirshberg Symposium on Pancreatic Cancer is sponsored and produced by one of the most forward-thinking institutions in pancreatic cancer research, the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing pancreatic cancer research. The annual symposium was open and free to the public.

Founded in 1997, the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing pancreatic cancer research, and providing information, resources and support to pancreatic cancer patients and their families. Established by Agi Hirshberg, whose husband Ronald died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 54, the foundation includes: the Ronald S. Hirshberg Translational Pancreatic Cancer Research Laboratory; the Ronald S. Hirshberg Chair in Translational Pancreatic Cancer Research; and the Hirshberg Pancreatic Cancer Information Center.