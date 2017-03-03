Malibu Gives Homeless Boost

Malibu City Council approved using $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds to support efforts by Los Angeles County to address homelessness during the City Council meeting on Monday, February 27.

“Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis, and the people of Malibu care deeply about finding ways to help people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Lou La Monte. “These funds will go directly to assisting this extremely vulnerable population.”

The Council moved to split the $100,000 in CDBG funds evenly between Rapid Rehousing and Shelter Partnership, which offer social services and financial assistance to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.

Rapid Rehousing is a countywide program that helps homeless families, individuals and youths to be quickly re-housed and stabilized in permanent housing. The CDBG funds approved on February 27 will be designated for Rapid Rehousing activities in the West Los Angeles Service Planning Area, which includes Malibu, Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles, Culver City and Santa Monica.

Shelter Partnership is an agency that provides goods to shelters throughout the County. Agencies that will benefit from their services include the People Concern, which is providing homeless outreach in Malibu.

The Los Angeles Community Development Commission, the agency that administers CDBG funds, offered the City a new opportunity in December 2016 to use a portion of CDBG funds to support the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative approved by the County Board of Supervisors in February 2016.