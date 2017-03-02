Paws in the Parking Lot

The First ever Paws in the Park(ing lot) is set to bring area groups together to raise awareness of animals in need and help L.A. become a “no-kill” city.

The Michelson Found Animals Foundation will hold their first ever multi-rescue adoption event, at Adopt & Shop Culver City this Sunday, March 5, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission is free and will feature a coalition of seven welfare groups including adoptable cats and dogs from Adopt & Shop, Wag & Walks, Angel City Pit Bulls, Downtown Dog Rescue, Stray Cat Alliance, Kitten Rescue and Spay Neuter Project of Los Angeles (SNPLA.)

Pet adoption fees will be consistent among the seven participating groups and will include spay/neuter, vaccination and microchip costs. Free swag bags will be provided to the first five dog and first five cat new adopters. Anyone who adopts a dog during this event will receive a voucher good for one day of dog daycare at the Adopt & Shop Culver City location.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come out and support adorable homeless pets in our city, without picking and choosing one shelter or rescue over the other,” said Aimee Gilbreath, Executive Director, Michelson Found Animals. “We are all working toward the same end goal, which is to find pets their forever homes and this event brings dogs and cats of all breeds, ages, sizes and personalities to one place at one time, to help make that a reality.”

The Michelson Found Animals Registry team will also be on-site offering free microchip scans and on-site microchip registration to any pet owners attending the community event. People who have pets that aren’t currently microchipped will have the opportunity to take home a special $10 microchip coupon offer from Adopt & Shop.

Adopt & Shop promotions will include a free ear cleaning with $50 minimum purchase as well as a one-day’ Paws Event 15/15 Special’ offering customers and new adopters a chance to save 15 percent with a $50 purchase that day, and an additional coupon to save 15 percent on their next store visit.

Margo’s Bark Soda Co., a beverage company who donates 100 percent of their profits to help shelter dogs and rescue organizations, is providing complimentary root beer to attendees as well.

To learn more about Paws in the Park(ing lot) visit www.tinyurl.com/pawsintheparkinglot, or follow along on social at #pawsintheparkinglot.

Adopt & Shop Culver City is located at 4235 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City. Ph 310.933.6863

The Michelson Found Animals Foundation is a non-profit supporting pet-owners and animal welfare organizations; our mission is Saving Pets, Enriching Lives Join the conversation: #FoundAnimals Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/foundanimals