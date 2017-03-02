uclahealth.org
Oscars Light Up the City

Amidst the annual Oscar frenzy, Mercedes-Benz hosted their annual Awards Viewing Party in partnership with ICON MANN at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Sunday.

The annual event welcomed guests that included Tracee Ellis Ross (““Black-ish”“), Adrienne Bailon (““The Real”“), Allen Maldonado (“Black-ish”), David Harewood (“Blood Diamond, Super Girl”), J. Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”), Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of ATL”), Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”), Lorraine Toussaint (“Orange is the New Black”), and NeNe Leakes (“The Real Housewives of ATL”.)

Other notable guests in attendance included Amirah Vann (“Underground”), Anika Noni Rose (“The Quad”), Anthony Hemingway (“Red Tails, Ali”), Bethann Hardison (“CFDA Modeling Legend/ Manager to Naomi Campbell & Tyson Beckford”), Candice Patton (“The Flash”), Christopher Jackson (“Bull”), Dale Godboldo (“The People vs. OJ Simpson”), Edwina Findley Dickerson (“The Wire/ VEEP”), Ernie Hudson (“Grace & Frankie”), Jason Berman (“VP, Mandalay Pictures”), Jason Stuart (“The Birth of a Nation”), Jenny Cipoletti (“Margo & Me”) in Rachel Zoe, Joseph David-Jones (“The Divergent Series”), Julia Jackson (“Jackson Family Wines”), Keesha Sharp (“Lethal Weapon”), Kendrick Sampson (“Supernatural”), LeToya Luckett (“Killers, Here We Go Again”), Mama Doris Bowman (“Blackish”), Paul Perkins (“New York Giants”), Priscilla Monnier (“Big Fish”), Ralph Sampson (“NBA”), Sarah Hay (“Flesh and Bone”), Sherri Saum (“The Fosters”), Stan Verrett (“SportsCenter”), Stella Meghie (“Everything, Everything”), Tommy Chong (“Zootopia”), Zoe Hall (“La La Land”), and more.

Guests in attendance enjoyed watching the live broadcast of the show, snapping photos in The Bosco photo booth while others received glam touch ups courtesy of GlamSquad and AJ Crimson Beauty products. The stunning new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet also made its red carpet debut and shared the stage with the impressive list of Hollywood talent.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actresses Amirah Vann (L) and Edwina Findley attend the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: NeNe Leaks (L) and Kandi Burruss attend the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actors Candice Patton (L) and David Harewood attend the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Allen Maldonado attends the Annual Mercedes-Benz + ICON MANN 2017 Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz USA)

