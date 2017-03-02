City of Malibu to Host Youth and Teen Comedy Improv Show

The City of Malibu and Young Actors Project will be hosting a Youth and Teen Comedy Improv Show at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater (23825 Stuart Ranch Road) on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Local youth comedy performers will host a live show that will include improvisation with audience participation. Anything can happen during this fun, exciting night of live entertainment showcasing talented local Malibu youth.

Special guest artists from Westside Comedy Theater, Mission IMPROVable will also perform. Members of the group have been seen on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Funny or Die,” “Speed Channel,” “Epic Rap Battles of History” and thousands of live shows in more than seven countries and all 50 states. Mission IMPROVable is a nine-time nominee for Comedy Act of the Year, 2011 winner of Comedy Act of the Year and winner of the 2012 National Entertainer of the Year.

The event will begin at 7:00 PM and admission is $10 per person at the door. Root beer floats will be served following the performance. For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (310) 317-1364 or visitwww.malibucity.org/improv.