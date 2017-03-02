City of Malibu to Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day, Come on Out!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Lucky the Leprechaun! Help find Lucky’s pot of gold at Legacy Park. Enjoy story time, an art activity, snacks and a special surprise guest!

The City of Malibu and the Malibu Library will be hosting the 7th Annual Gold Hunt on Thursday, March 16 at the Legacy Park Amphitheater (23500 Civic Center Way). Event registration will begin at 9:45 AM. Two Gold Hunt times will be available on a first-come first-served basis – 10:00 AM and 11:15 AM. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, contact the Community Services Department at (310) 317-1364 or visit malibucity.org/goldhunt.