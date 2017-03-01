uclahealth.org
Jewish Leaders Form Coalition in Opposition to President Trump’s Executive Actions

Southland Jewish leaders have formed a coalition in response to President Donald Trump’s executive actions on immigration and refugees.

More than 1,800 Jews — among them L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Controller Ron Galperin and former County Supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky — signed a statement calling for the creation of Jews United for Justice and Democracy. The coalition gathered the signatures last weekend.

The group said in a statement that it “is deeply concerned about rising threats to religious tolerance, equal rights, a free and fair press, human dignity, and long-held norms of decency and civil society.” It added: “We will speak out and take action when our shared Jewish values require us to counter those threats.”

The statement said the new coalition would work with fellow Americans in pursuit of three principles: “America is a nation of laws,” “America is a nation of immigrants,” and “America is a nation that aspires to equality, respect and justice for all people.”

