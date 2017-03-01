Board of Education Extends Deadline for Accepting Applications for District Advisory Committees

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education has extended the deadline for accepting applications to some of its district advisory committees (DACs).

Completed applications for the Intercultural Equity & Excellence and Special Education DACs will

now be accepted through Friday, March 24. The deadline has been extended for these two DACs due to the fact that very few applications were turned in since the end of January. The board will approve appointments to these DACs at its regular meeting on April 20.

Applications can be found at http://www.smmusd.org/DAC/pdf/DACappEngSP.pdf.

Applications for the Early Child Care and Development, Health and Safety, and Visual and

Performing Arts DACs were due today. The Board of Education will approve appointments to these three committees at its March 16 regular meeting.

Membership terms are for three years; however, this first round of appointments will see terms ranging from one to three years to allow for a balance of expiring terms each year.

District advisory committees provide a method whereby citizens and educators can understand better the attitudes and opinions that are held in the school-community environment. The attainment of excellence through equity focuses the work of these committees as they advise the on school problems, needs, and issues from a balanced, logical, and analytic perspective, as the need arises. It is not the intention that advisory committees become policy-making bodies or that they manage or direct staff. Committees are advisory in nature only; that is, they inform, suggest, and recommend to the Board of Education.

All DAC members are expected to:

1. Keep excellence through equity as the primary focus

2. Recognize and respect differences of perspective and style on the committee and among staff,

students, parents and/or guardians and the community

3. Conduct him/herself in a dignified and professional manner, treating everyone with civility and

respect

To learn more about each DAC, please visit: http://www.smmusd.org/DAC/index.html.