Rams’ Return to LA Deemed 2016 Top Sports Moment at LA Sports Awards

The Rams receiving NFL approval to return to Los Angeles was 2016’s top sports moment in the Los Angeles-Orange County area, it was announced Monday evening at the 12th Annual LA Sports Awards.

The region had been without an NFL team until the 30-2 vote by NFL owners on Jan. 12, 2016, to approve the team’s move from St. Louis.

The region’s Top 10 sports moments of 2016 were selected by a media panel combined and an online vote by the public.

The remaining top 10 moments were:

— Vin Scully’s final season as voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers;

— Kobe Bryant scoring 60 points in his final game;

— Mike Trout winning the American League MVP award;

— The Dodgers winning the National League Division Series on Clayton Kershaw’s first save;

— USC getting a berth in the Rose Bowl Game by winning its last eight regular season games;

— Dodgers Clinch National League West Division at Vin Scully’s last home game;

— Los Angeles Sparks winning the WNBA title;

— Rams playing their first home games at the Coliseum since 1979; and

— Dodger shortstop Corey Seager selected as National League Rookie of the Year.

A “moment” can be a specific instant in time — a winning goal, hit or shot, an individual or team milestone, an upset victory, a remarkable game or series of games, a special event or a career achievement.

Nominated moments must have taken place in the local area or have involved a local athlete or team.

As previously announced, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was honored at the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton as Sportsman of the Year; sprinter Allyson Felix as the Sportswomen of the Year; and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as Coach of the Year.

Adam Krikorian was the first recipient of the Extraordinary Achievement in Olympic Sport Award for coaching the Huntington Beach-based U.S. women’s water polo team to its second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Former MLB Commissioner and 1984 Olympics head Peter Ueberroth received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony was organized by the Los Angeles Sports Council.