Suspect Thought to Be Armed Inside House Was Gone When Officers Entered the Residence

A suspect thought to be armed and holed up in a South Los Angeles home Monday was gone when officers entered the residence, police said.

Officers went to the area of 69th and Hoover streets about 10 a.m. on a report of a person with a firearm at the location, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A SWAT team was summoned but the suspect was gone when they made entry into the home Monday afternoon, LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez said.

The incident may have begun when the person fired shots during a fight with a neighbor.

No injuries were reported.