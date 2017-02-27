VIDEO: Inaugural “Bake and Gather” Event Sells Coffee & Pastries to Support ACLU

Feb 27

The first ever “Bake and Gather” event was held on Saturday, February 25th at the Rustic Canyon Rec Center, at which local artisans sold food and T-shirts, with

The first ever “Bake and Gather” event was held on Saturday, February 25th at the Rustic Canyon Rec Center, at which local artisans sold food and T-shirts, with

0

Reviewed byonRating: