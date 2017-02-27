uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Inaugural “Bake and Gather” Event Sells Coffee & Pastries to Support ACLU

The first ever “Bake and Gather” event was held on Saturday, February 25th at the Rustic Canyon Rec Center, at which local artisans sold food and T-shirts, with all of the proceeds going towards Southern California chapter of the ACLU and Public Counsel, which is the largest pro-bono law firm in America. Both charities were chosen by chef Zoe Nathan, whose bakery, Huckleberry Cafe, sold pastries at the event.

