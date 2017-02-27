Local Woman Suffers Smoke Inhalation in Bel Air Fire

One woman suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that burned a large house Sunday in the Bel Air Crest subdivision near Sepulveda Pass.

The blaze broke out inside a two-story, 6602-square-foot home in the 11700 block of Stonehenge Lane about 12:40 p.m., according to fire department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The department sent 121 firefighters to the fire, and they who knocked down the flames in about 29 minutes. Firefighters managed to keep the fire confined to the second floor, Humphrey said.

A woman who worked in the home was transported to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. She was last reported in fair condition, Humphrey added.

The fire’s cause remained under investigation.