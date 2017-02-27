Bill Paxton, Actor in Films Such As “Aliens”, “Apollo 13”, Dead at 61

Bill Paxton, a four-decade-long star on broadcast and cable TV and the big screen has died at age 61, his family announced Sunday.

His career spanned such films as “Apollo 13,” “Aliens,” “Twister” and “Weird Science.”

Paxton’s television credits included the five-year HBO series “Big Love” and the series and the mini-series “The Hatfields and McCoys,” which won him an Emmy nomination.

At the time of his death, Paxton was starring in the CBS TV series “Training Day.”

He died of complications from surgery, his family announced in a statement..

Ron Howard tweeted the news was “crushing” and called Paxton ” a great talent and spirit.”

“His passion contributed so much to `Apollo 13,’ and all his work,” the film’s producer and director said.

Tom Hanks tweeted that “Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man.”

A statement from CBS and Warner Bros Television called Paxton “a guy who lit up every room with infectious charm, wit and warmth.”

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of Bill Paxton’s passing,” the statement said. “Bill was, of course, a gifted and popular actor with so many memorable roles on film and television,” who also was “a great storyteller who loved to share entertaining anecdotes and stories about his work.”

One fan noted that Paxton was the only actor to have — in separate movies — been killed by the Terminator, the Predator and the Alien.

Paxton was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1955 and arrived in Hollywood at age 18, working as a set dresser for offbeat director Roger Corman.

Roles in low budget films and television led to some quirky credits, including writing and directing the award-winning “Fish Heads” short film aired in 1980 on “Saturday Night Live.”

A small role in “Alien” led to a starring performance as Private Hudson in “Aliens” in 1986, according to his biography at imdb.com.

His big break came in “One False Move,” and other roles included “Tombstone.”