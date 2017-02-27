12th Annual LA Sports Awards to Take Place Monday Evening at Beverly Hilton

The 12th annual L.A. Sports Awards will be presented Monday evening at The Beverly Hilton with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and sprinter Allyson Felix among the honorees.

Dave Roberts will receive the Coach of the Year Award for guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to the West Division title and an appearance in the National League Championship Series in his first season as manager

Former MLB Commissioner and 1984 Olympics head Peter Ueberroth will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Adam Krikorian will be the first recipient of the Extraordinary Achievement in Olympic Sport Award for coaching the Huntington Beach-based U.S. women’s water polo team to its second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Trout was selected as Sportsman of the Year Trout for winning the 2016 American League MVP award, leading MLB in runs, walks and on-base percentage, while batting .315 with 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

Felix was chosen as the Sportswoman of the year for winning two gold medals and one silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics, giving her nine medals in her Olympic career, tying Merlene Ottey of Jamaica as the top female track- and-field medal winner.

The ceremony organized by the Los Angeles Sports Council will also include the announcement of 2016’s top 10 sports moments in the Los Angeles- Orange County area as selected by a media panel and an online vote by the public.