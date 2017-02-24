68th Annual “Stairway of the Stars” Concert Set for March

Nearly 1,000 SMMUSD elementary, middle and high school

students will star in three separate “Stairway to the Stars” concerts

on March 15, 17 and 21, at 7 pm, in Santa Monica High School’s

historic Barnum Hall auditorium.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has presented an

annual musical extravaganza showcasing the talents of students

from every school in the district and share its outstanding music

education programs with parents and the community. This concert

series marks the 68th year of this program.

The Orchestra concert will be on Wednesday, March 15.

The Choir concert will be on Friday, March 17.

The Band concert will be on Tuesday, March 21.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the advance online ticket sales

period, starting February 22, and will continue to be available online until noon on the day of

each concert. Remaining tickets for each concert will be on sale at the Barnum Hall box office

from 5:30 to 7 pm. This year, for the first time, there will be assigned seating. Proceeds from the

ticket sales go right back into the district’s award-winning music programs. General adult

admission is $17 for each concert and youth / student is $12. Numerous sponsorship packages

are available. Parking will be available in the Civic Center parking structure on 4th Street.

Orchestra Night – Wednesday, March 15

http://stairway2017orchestra.brownpapertickets.com

Choir Night – Friday, March 17

http://stairway2017choir.brownpapertickets.com

Band Night – Tuesday, March 21

http://stairway2017band.brownpapertickets.com

“These three concerts are the culmination of hard work and dedication by our students and

music instructors, and we look forward to exceptional performances again this year,” said

SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati. “We appreciate the support of our community

through attending events and direct donations, as well as through donations to the Santa

Monica-Malibu Education Foundation, which contributes to many of our successful visual

and performing arts programs.”