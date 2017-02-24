68th Annual “Stairway of the Stars” Concert Set for March

Nearly 1,000 SMMUSD elementary, middle and high school
students will star in three separate “Stairway to the Stars” concerts
on March 15, 17 and 21, at 7 pm, in Santa Monica High School’s
historic Barnum Hall auditorium.
The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has presented an
annual musical extravaganza showcasing the talents of students
from every school in the district and share its outstanding music
education programs with parents and the community. This concert
series marks the 68th year of this program.
The Orchestra concert will be on Wednesday, March 15.
The Choir concert will be on Friday, March 17.
The Band concert will be on Tuesday, March 21.
Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during the advance online ticket sales
period, starting February 22, and will continue to be available online until noon on the day of
each concert. Remaining tickets for each concert will be on sale at the Barnum Hall box office
from 5:30 to 7 pm. This year, for the first time, there will be assigned seating. Proceeds from the
ticket sales go right back into the district’s award-winning music programs. General adult
admission is $17 for each concert and youth / student is $12. Numerous sponsorship packages
are available. Parking will be available in the Civic Center parking structure on 4th Street.
Orchestra Night – Wednesday, March 15
http://stairway2017orchestra.brownpapertickets.com
Choir Night – Friday, March 17
http://stairway2017choir.brownpapertickets.com
Band Night – Tuesday, March 21
http://stairway2017band.brownpapertickets.com
“These three concerts are the culmination of hard work and dedication by our students and
music instructors, and we look forward to exceptional performances again this year,” said
SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati. “We appreciate the support of our community
through attending events and direct donations, as well as through donations to the Santa
Monica-Malibu Education Foundation, which contributes to many of our successful visual
and performing arts programs.”