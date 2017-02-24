uclahealth.org
Home » Things To Do » VIDEO: New Exhibit at Fab-gallery on Main Street Features Immersive Works by Jung Yun

VIDEO: New Exhibit at Fab-gallery on Main Street Features Immersive Works by Jung Yun

by: Category: Things To Do Leave a comment A+ / A-

The FAB-gallery, located on Main Street in Santa Monica, held an opening reception for a new exhibit on Saturday, February 18 titled “Time Travel,” featuring works by Los Angeles-based artist Jung Yun, who created all of the works exhibited in a span of 2-3 years in both Henderson, Nevada and locally in L.A

 

@mainstreet #jungYun #fab-gallery #art

VIDEO: New Exhibit at Fab-gallery on Main Street Features Immersive Works by Jung Yun Reviewed by on . The FAB-gallery, located on Main Street in Santa Monica, held an opening reception for a new exhibit on Saturday, February 18 titled “Time Travel,” featuring wo The FAB-gallery, located on Main Street in Santa Monica, held an opening reception for a new exhibit on Saturday, February 18 titled “Time Travel,” featuring wo Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About John Boatner

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top