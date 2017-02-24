VIDEO: New Exhibit at Fab-gallery on Main Street Features Immersive Works by Jung Yun

Feb 24

The FAB-gallery, located on Main Street in Santa Monica, held an opening reception for a new exhibit on Saturday, February 18 titled “Time Travel,” featuring wo

The FAB-gallery, located on Main Street in Santa Monica, held an opening reception for a new exhibit on Saturday, February 18 titled “Time Travel,” featuring wo

0

Reviewed byonRating: