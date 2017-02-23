uclahealth.org
VIDEO:Parent Connection Group Hosts Greens Festival at Virginia Avenue Park

On Saturday, February 18th, Virginia Avenue Park was host to the 2nd annual Greens Festival. The event, which was sponsored by Parent Connection Group, went from morning into the afternoon and included cooking demos, a mobile museum, games for kids, and more.

