Unborn Baby Killed in Shooting, Mother Critically Injured

An unborn baby was killed in South Los Angeles Thursday in a shooting that left a woman with critical injuries, according to reports from the scene.

The shooting occurred at 1:40 a.m. at 1307 W. 77th St., said the watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Station. The woman, who is estimated to be in her 20s, was in surgery Thursday morning, she said.

Police told reporters at the scene that the woman’s fetus did not survive the shooting.

There was no immediate information on who opened fire or why.