First Eastern Bongo Calf Born in 20 Years to Make Media Debut at LA Zoo

The first Eastern bongo calf to be born at the Los Angeles Zoo in more than 20 years will make his media debut Thursday.

The Eastern bongo is a large antelope found in Kenya, and the zoo recently made breeding the species a priority due to its falling numbers. There are less than 100 alive in the wild.

“This birth is a true testament to the work zoos are doing to sustain critically endangered species,” said Josh Sisk, curator of mammals at the Los Angeles Zoo. “Babies like this little bongo calf engage visitors and allow the zoo to spread their conservation message. It is our hope that he will one day father an offspring of his own.”

The calf was born on Jan. 20 and weighed 55 pounds at birth. Guests can observe the calf along with the rest of the herd daily, weather permitting.