Virtual Reality Multiplex to Blow Minds in Century City

Dreamscape Immersive plans to launch its first virtual reality movie-going experience this fall, and the rollout will begin at Century City’s Westfield Mall.

Using technology based on medical imaging and body mechanics, the startup is building an interactive experience where you don’t just go to the movies, you get up and move in and out of the situation on screen and interact with the content and others watching alongside, reports Mashable.

In a statement released on Feb. 13, Dreamscape Immersive Producer Kevin Wall said, “Today, audiences can see movies in theaters in three formats: 2D, 3D, and IMAX. Dreamscape establishes the fourth platform – VR. Now, audiences will have the ability to purchase a ticket, step inside of the story and experience it personally in a way never before imagined. He added, it will allow people to “walk freely with friends within a virtual world, where they see themselves, interact with objects and each other, and experience worlds previously accessible only in their imaginations.”

Wall is an Emmy-award-winning producer whose credits include “Sweeney Todd,” “Minority Report” and “The Kite Runner.”

The startup also announced a Series A round of funding from investors including Warner Bros., 21st Century Fox, MGM, IMAX, Westfield and director Steven Spielberg.