IMax Partners With Disney For Multi-Picture Deal

Imax Corp. and The Walt Disney Studios, a division of The Walt Disney Co., announced Wednesday they have extended their multi-faceted agreement with a new multi-picture deal that will take effect this year and stretch through 2019.

The deal will includes live-action and animated releases from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, a statement said. No dollar figure was attached to the agreement.

Highlights of the agreement include Imax’s involvement in the release of Lucasfilm’s as yet-untitled Indiana Jones film, untitled Han Solo Star Wars anthology film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: Episode IX”; Marvel’s “Black Panther,” “Ant-Man” and “The Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and the untitled Avengers sequel; Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Mulan”; Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2” and “Toy Story 4”; and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel.

The companies also announced that director Rian Johnson has captured key sequences of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” using Imax’s high-resolution cameras. Additionally, “Avengers: Infinity War” and the untitled Avengers sequel will be shot in their entirety with Imax cameras.

“The Walt Disney Studios strives to bring great stories from visionary filmmakers to life for audiences around the world, leveraging the best technology available to create exceptional theatrical experiences,” said Walt Disney Studios President Alan Bergman. “That’s what Imax brings to the table, and we look forward to continuing to work with the IMAX team on the unparalleled upcoming slate of films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.”