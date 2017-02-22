Fox Announces Second Season of “The Mick” in the Face of Petition of Cancellation

Fox announced Tuesday it has ordered a second season of the comedy “The Mick,” the subject of a petition drive calling for its cancellation.

“From the earliest stages of development, all of us at Fox had enormous faith in `The Mick’ and it hasn’t disappointed,” Fox Broadcasting Co. Entertainment President David Madden said.

The Mick” stars Kaitlin Olson as a woman Fox describes as an unapologetic degenerate who suddenly finds herself stuck raising her spoiled niece (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca and Jack Stanton) in affluent Greenwich, Connecticut.

It was created by brothers John and Dave Chernin, producers of the FXX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” whose cast includes Olson.

“Kaitlin is a fearless comedic force, and the rest of the cast has just proven to be phenomenal,” Madden said.

“John and Dave Chernin have a very clear vision of what this show is, and they execute on that vision each week to perfection. We really couldn’t be happier with `The Mick,’ and we’re so thrilled to renew the series for a second season.”

The National Organization for Marriage Education Fund began an online petition drive calling for the cancellation of “The Mick” on Jan. 10, nine days after its premiere.

“The values portrayed in this show are inimical to most Americans,” the petition reads. “Most alarming is the depiction of the youngest character as transgendered, a condition which is not a joking matter and should not be laughed at.

The portrayal of the same child in the very first episode with a bondage gag in his mouth shows that Fox is only concerned about getting cheap laughs, even at the cost of exploiting an innocent boy and making a joke out of sadistic sexual abuse and depravity.”

There was no immediate response to an email to Fox seeking comment.

The National Organization for Marriage Education Fund is an arm of the National Organization for Marriage.

The fund seeks to protect marriage, engages in pro-marriage education and research, makes information resources available to clergy, scholars, political leaders, and activists across the nation.