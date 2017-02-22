Cold Weather to Move in Over Weekend

Health officials warn residents to take precautions in anticipation of cold weather into the weekend in the mountains and Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys,

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the mountains effective through Sunday, for the Antelope Valley through Saturday, and for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday and Friday.

Health officials said wind chill temperatures in those areas could dip to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Residents are urged to dress in layers and wear hats and gloves, bring pets indoors at night, and never, ever use stoves, barbecues or ovens for heat.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during such cold snaps,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county’s interim health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

A winter shelter program is also in effect, offering locations for people to keep warm. Information is available online at www.lahsa.org/winter– shelter–program.