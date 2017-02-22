Prices of Gasoline 2/22/17

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Wednesday, remaining at $2.987, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 13.9 cents higher than one month ago and 59.1 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $2.991, its highest amount since Jan. 13, 2016. It is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, 15.7 cents higher than one month ago and 61 cents greater than one year ago.