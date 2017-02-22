Israeli-American and Jewish Students Participate in Leadership Conference

From Feb. 17 to 19, more than 400 Israeli-American and Jewish American students gathered to learn, engage, and teach at the largest-ever Israeli-American Council (IAC) Mishelanu Leadership Conference.

The conference, held at the Hilton at LAX, has doubled in size compared with last year’s event, reflecting the overall growth of IAC Mishelanu, which now includes more than 1,000 students on 100 campuses in 17 states.

The program is bridging gaps within America’s Jewish communities on campus, serving as a hub and a home for both Israeli-American and Jewish American communities, each of whom comprise half of the group’s membership. The students explore and strengthen their Israeli, American and Jewish identities through Israeli culture, Hebrew language, Israeli- and American-style Judaism, and shared heritage and activism.

Per IAC CEO Shoham Nicolet, “IAC Mishelanu continues to grow rapidly because young Israeli-Americans need a home on campus where they can express and engage in their ‘Israeliness’—a home that is also attractive for young Jewish Americans.”

This year, the conference included student-led activities, such as “Students Speak” TED-style talks about topics like Jewish life on campus or U.S.-Israel relations.