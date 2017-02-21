Man Shot in Ankle in North Hollywood

A man in his mid-20s was shot in the right ankle Monday in North Hollywood, authorities said.

It was reported at 8:51 p.m. when the victim and his friends went to a Ralphs supermarket at Vineland Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, said Lt. I. Verduzco of the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Station.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, Verduzco said.

Police do not believe the shooting happened at the supermarket, he said. The victim is a suspected gang member who is not cooperating with investigators and may have shot himself in the ankle.