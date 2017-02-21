Five Suffer Injuries in Multi-Vehicle Crash

Five people suffered injuries ranging from serious to critical Monday in a multi-vehicle crash in Koreatown, authorities said.

It was reported at 8:57 p.m. at 1599 West Pico Blvd., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All were hospitalized, Stewart said.

The four injured adults ranged in age from 20 to 40 years old and three were in critical condition, Stewart said.

An infant was in fair condition.

Two patients required extrication from a vehicle or vehicles by firefighters using the jaws of life, she said.