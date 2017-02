Hundreds Gather in Front of Los Angeles City Hall to Protest Trump

Several hundred people gathered in front of Los Angeles City Hall Monday morning to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a “Not My President’s Day” rally.

Demonstrators showed up at 9 a.m. at 200 N. Spring St., where they chanted under drizzly skies and held signs with slogans such as “Love Trumps Hate” and “Not My President”

The event was one of many such events held nationwide on the federal holiday that honors George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.