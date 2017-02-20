Deadline for March 7 Primary Election Registration Closes Tomorrow

Anyone interested in voting in the March 7 Primary Nominating Election in Los Angeles is reminded that Tuesday, Feb. 21 is the deadline to register.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has issued a number of tips for registering to vote, including that registration can be done online at registertovote.ca.gov; forms that can be mailed are available at libraries, post offices and most government agencies. Registration forms can also be dropped off at 12400 Imperial Highway, 3rd Floor (Room 3002), Norwalk CA 90650.

Registered voters who have moved or changed their names since the last election must re-register to vote.

Seats for the Los Angeles City Council, mayor, controller and city attorney are all on the ballot, as are seats for the Los Angeles Unified School District and the Los Angeles Community College District.