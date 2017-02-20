uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Possible Epilepsy Treatments Found By Cedars-Sinai Researchers

Possible Epilepsy Treatments Found By Cedars-Sinai Researchers

by: Category: Community Calendar, Health + Fitness, Lifestyle, News Leave a comment A+ / A-

Brain processes that could be linked to finding treatments for epilepsy and other memory disorders have been identified by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center researchers, according to a study being released Monday morning.

Their research shows that neurons in the brain long associated solely with the formation of long-term memories also play a role in maintaining short- term memories.

The research team said this is the first clear demonstration of how human brain cells work to create and recall short-term memories.

Impaired short-term memory severely weakens a person’s ability to complete everyday tasks.

Gaining a better understanding of how this works is crucial to developing new treatments for memory disorders, said Dr. Jan Jaminski, a Cedars- Sinai neuroscientist and study’s lead author.

The researchers implanted electrodes in the brains of 13 epilepsy patients to locate the precise source of their seizures. They then studied each patient as they performed a memory test.

These findings are being published online Monday morning and will appear in the April edition of the journal Nature Neuroscience.

la-fi-cedars-sinai-infections-20150304

Possible Epilepsy Treatments Found By Cedars-Sinai Researchers Reviewed by on . Brain processes that could be linked to finding treatments for epilepsy and other memory disorders have been identified by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center researche Brain processes that could be linked to finding treatments for epilepsy and other memory disorders have been identified by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center researche Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top