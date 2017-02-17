Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market Fun

City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department is hosting a free event this weekend with live performances, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Community members are invited to the program that highlights classes, programs and camps at its fifth annual Community Services Showcase at the Farmers’ Market on Sunday, February 26, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Showcase is a free family-focused event that will transform the Farmers’ Market into the biggest playground in Beverly Hills.

“Offering an exclusive opportunity to register on-site for classes and camps at a discounted rate, residents will experience some of the most popular programs featured during the spring and summer sessions by the Community Services Department,” organizers said.

A petting zoo and pony rides will be available for a nominal fee and the full line-up of Farmers’ Market vendors will be selling fresh produce, artisan goods and prepared foods.

Activities featured at the Showcase include a series of high-energy demonstrations, stage performances by Catskills Performing Arts, animals from Animal Encounter Summer Camp, magic tricks performed by Houdini Magic Summer Camp, puppet theater from Beverly Hills Public Library, and information booths featuring various camps, classes and Library services.

The new 2017 Community Services Spring Brochure, available February 23, includes a full lineup of unique and popular classes, including: storytelling by librarians, youth and adult classes, dance, aquatics, soccer and more. It also offers more than 25 different camps and classes, including new offerings of Animal Encounters Summer Camp, Houdini Magic Summer Camp, Super Stars Dance Academy and Superior Baseball Camp.

Anyone who registers and pays for a spring and/ or summer camp at the Showcase will receive a $20 discount per camp. Anyone who registers and pays for a spring recreation class at the Showcase will receive $10 off every $50 spent on spring classes. Some restrictions may apply.

For more information about Beverly Hills spring classes and summer camps, call

310.285.6810 or view the complete 2017 Community Services Spring Brochure online at: www.beverlyhills.org/BHRegOnline after February 23. The Farmers’ Market is located on the 9300 block of Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills.