Metro Blue Line Train Collides With Car, Driver Flees Scene

A Metro Blue Line train collided with a car Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles before the driver of the car fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Flower and 12th streets, according to Lt. Nate Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Bureau.

The Blue Line train and the car were headed south on Flower when the driver of the car made a left turn in front of the train onto 12th Street and they collided, Williams said.

The driver continued east on 12th Street, Williams said.

No one aboard the train was hurt, he added.

The car was described as a 2009 Honda or Lexus. Williams said the car sustained extensive damage and had its rear view mirror knocked off.

Service was stopped for the investigation.