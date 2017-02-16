Five People Hurt in Five Vehicle Crash on PCH

Five people were hurt, two critically, in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The crash was reported at 8:19 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Carbon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were airlifted from the scene and the others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.