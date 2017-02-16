uclahealth.org
Home » Community Calendar » Five People Hurt in Five Vehicle Crash on PCH

Five People Hurt in Five Vehicle Crash on PCH

by: Category: Community Calendar, News, Traffic + Transportation Leave a comment A+ / A-

Five people were hurt, two critically, in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The crash was reported at 8:19 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near Carbon Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were airlifted from the scene and the others were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.

PCH-12

Five People Hurt in Five Vehicle Crash on PCH Reviewed by on . Five people were hurt, two critically, in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The crash was reported at 8:19 p.m. on the northbou Five people were hurt, two critically, in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The crash was reported at 8:19 p.m. on the northbou Rating: 0
Leave a comment

Tags :

Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Reddit

About Staff Report

smmirror.wpengine.com

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

All Rights Reserved ©2016 Mirror Media Group

scroll to top