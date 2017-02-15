LAX to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Los Angeles International Airport officials announced Tuesday that 18 “level 2” electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in Parking Structure 7.

LAX now has a total of 81 level 2 charging stations, with another eight chargers at the LAX FlyAway bus terminal in Van Nuys.

“By installing EV charging stations and encouraging people to drive zero-emission vehicles, LAWA (Los Angeles World Airports) is helping to make the air we breathe cleaner and I greatly appreciate their work,” said City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose district includes LAX.

While motorists pay the posted parking fee, LAWA provides the electric charging for free.

Adding electric-vehicle charging stations enhances Los Angeles World Airports’ efforts to reduce emissions at LAX and Van Nuys airports,” said LAWA CEO Deborah Flint.

“Electric vehicles are an important part of our alternative-fuel strategy, which includes our precedent-setting Ground Service Equipment Emissions Reduction program, electrification of all terminal aircraft gates, and our alternative-fuel fleet, which is one of the largest and cleanest among all U.S. airports. These initiatives reflect LAWA’s commitment to delivering gold standard airports that operate sustainably and responsibly.”