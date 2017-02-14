uclahealth.org
VIDEO: Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies Hosts Bunny Adoption Event

On Saturday, February 11th, local rabbit rescue organization Los Angeles Rabbit Foundation hosted an adoption and rabbit bonding event At Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies just off of Venice Boulevard. The event, titled “Adopt a Honey for Your Bunny” was aimed at existing owners of neutered rabbits looking to adopt a companion rabbit, with whom their existing rabbit could be bonded—and when rabbits bond, they bond for life.

