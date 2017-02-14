uclahealth.org
Tom Kalette Receives Posthumous Honor

Michelle Bisnoff presents a posthumous Citizen of the Year award recognizing Tom Kalette to Afa Kalette, Tom Kalette’s widow.

At the Feb. 7 Brentwood Community Council (BCC) meeting, the BCC presented a posthumous recognition honoring Tom Kalette, an active contributor to Brentwood’s civic affairs for many years.

Kalette was a member of the BCC, and spent much of his time working as a property manager in Brentwood Village. He was very involved with the Brentwood Village Chamber of Commerce.

Kalette was known for his witty one-liners and for coming up with practical proposals that made Brentwood traffic flow better.

Kalette died two years ago, of cancer.

His widow, Afa, accepted the “Citizen of the Year” award.

“He really cared for this community,” she said.

 

