Tickets Now Available for Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance on May 7

The City of Beverly Hills and the Friends of Greystone are pleased
to announce that tickets are now available online to the Eighth Annual Greystone
Mansion Concours d’Elegance, which will be held on Sunday, May 7 and is one of
Southern California’s premiere car events, showcasing 150 world class vintage
automobiles and motorcycles. Funds raised from the event support Friends of
Greystone and their ongoing restoration and preservation efforts of Greystone mansion,
a nationally registered historic landmark in Southern California. Tickets are available
online at www.greystoneconcours.org.
This year’s Concours expects to present over a dozen classes capturing the best of the
vintage car and motorcycle world with marques such as Ferrari, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo,
Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Lincoln and many more. Get your tickets now and visit this
piece of Southern California history while enjoying an exhibit of pre-1974 vintage
automobiles and motorcycles and exclusive entry to the rarely seen interiors of the
mansion. Ticket sales are limited to 3000.
The ticket is all-inclusive and for the admission price, you will receive entry to the
Concours, the estate grounds and access to the interior of the mansion. Also included
are the speaker/lecture series, the vendor marketplace featuring automobilia, fashion,
fine art, jewelry, vintage posters and more. All food, beverages, adult libations,
commemorative program and poster, and off-site parking and shuttle service is included
as well.
Applications to exhibit automobiles and motorcycles and to be a vendor are now
available and online at www.greystoneconcours.org. The deadline to apply is March 1,
2016.