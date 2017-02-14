Tickets Now Available for Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance on May 7

The City of Beverly Hills and the Friends of Greystone are pleased

to announce that tickets are now available online to the Eighth Annual Greystone

Mansion Concours d’Elegance, which will be held on Sunday, May 7 and is one of

Southern California’s premiere car events, showcasing 150 world class vintage

automobiles and motorcycles. Funds raised from the event support Friends of

Greystone and their ongoing restoration and preservation efforts of Greystone mansion,

a nationally registered historic landmark in Southern California. Tickets are available

online at www.greystoneconcours.org.

This year’s Concours expects to present over a dozen classes capturing the best of the

vintage car and motorcycle world with marques such as Ferrari, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo,

Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Lincoln and many more. Get your tickets now and visit this

piece of Southern California history while enjoying an exhibit of pre-1974 vintage

automobiles and motorcycles and exclusive entry to the rarely seen interiors of the

mansion. Ticket sales are limited to 3000.

The ticket is all-inclusive and for the admission price, you will receive entry to the

Concours, the estate grounds and access to the interior of the mansion. Also included

are the speaker/lecture series, the vendor marketplace featuring automobilia, fashion,

fine art, jewelry, vintage posters and more. All food, beverages, adult libations,

commemorative program and poster, and off-site parking and shuttle service is included

as well.

Applications to exhibit automobiles and motorcycles and to be a vendor are now

available and online at www.greystoneconcours.org. The deadline to apply is March 1,

2016.