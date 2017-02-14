uclahealth.org
City of Beverly Hills Greystone Mansion Temporary Closure

The City of Beverly Hills will temporarily close Greystone Mansion &

Gardens: The Doheny Estate located at 905 Loma Vista Drive, from February 27 through March

3 to allow for roadway and upper parking lot resurfacing. The Estate will reopen on Saturday,

March 4.

Greystone Mansion & Gardens encompasses a 46,000 square foot mansion and formal gardens

on 18.5 manicured acres. The grounds are open to the public daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pacific

Stand Time and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during Daylight Savings Time. The Mansion is open to Group

Ranger Tours on a seasonal basis.

For more information about Greystone Mansion and Gardens: The Doheny Estate, visit

www.beverlyhills.org/greystone.

