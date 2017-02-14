4 Young Males Arrested on Suspect of Robbery With Stun Guns

Three men and a boy — all 19 or younger — were arrested Monday in connection with two attempted robberies in Manhattan Beach involving stun guns, police said.

The latest robbery attempt occurred about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of 15th Street, according to Manhattan Beach Police Department Sgt. Tim Zins.

“The victim stated he was walking when a vehicle pulled up next to him,” Zins said.

A suspect got out and demanded the victim’s wallet and then activated a stun gun that was in his hand, Zins said, adding that the suspect did not contact the victim with the device.

“The victim was not injured and ran to a friend’s house and called 911,” Zins said.

A similar attempt occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 21st Street, Zins said.

A description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to other South Bay cities.

The vehicle was located by El Segundo police and the suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to Zins, who said two stun guns were recovered.

The adult suspects were identified as 19-year-old Marcos Gomez and 18- year-old Jensen Sanchez, both of Los Angeles, and 18-year-old Marc Cooper of Hawthorne.

All three men are being held on a $50,000 bond each and will make their first appearance at Torrance Superior Court Wednesday, according to online inmate records.

Police withheld the juvenile suspect’s name and age.