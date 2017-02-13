Swiftwater Rescue Teams Help Cover Emergency Dam Spill

Dozens of members of swiftwater rescue teams in Southern California are headed to Oroville to help cover the emergency involving its dam and spillway.

The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team sent 14 members to Oroville, according to fire department spokesman Erik Scott.

The Orange County Fire Authority has sent 15 Swift Water Rescue Team Members, officials said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department sent 16 members of its Swift Water Rescue Team, according to Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett.

“It’s a small portion of our trained swiftwater rescue folks,” Pickett said.

Swiftwater rescue teams in Long Beach and Ventura County were also sending members to Oroville, he said. They are all part of an Urban Search and Rescue task force that provides mutual aid when called upon.

About 188,000 people have been evacuated due to concerns over damage to Oroville Dam spillways.

State officials said late Sunday that water stopped spilling over the emergency spillway as the lake level dropped and that the emergency spillway’s concrete lip was holding, according to news reports.